FIFA Election: Pinnick Stays Hopeful Despite Kamanga’s Growing Chances

Amaju Melvin Pinnick, former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, remains optimistic despite the mounting challenge from Andrew Kamanga, president of the Zambia Football Federation, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Over the weekend, both CECAFA and COSAFA expressed their support for Kamanga, making the election even more competitive.

However, Pinnick remains confident about his chances of returning to the FIFA Council, undeterred by the opposition. “We’ve seen situations like this before, and it’s good that the unions have voiced their support,” Pinnick remarked.

“But one thing I know is I have friends across Africa, and this election is not just between Amaju and Kamanga. Both of us are competing against nine other candidates.”

He compared the election to a race, saying, “In athletics, the first five to cross the finish line win. It’s not about me versus Kamanga—Kamanga is my friend. He’s done great things for Zambian football.”

