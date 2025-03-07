FIFA Considers Expanding World Cup To 64 Teams

Share

FIFA has revealed that it will review a proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams. The 2030 edition of the tournament will mark the centenary of football’s marquee event.

It will be hosted in Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, with Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay set to host three games. The World Cup was expanded from 32 to 48 teams for the 2026 edition in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

“A proposal to analyze a 64-team FIFA World Cup to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup in 2030 was spontaneously raised by a FIFA Council member in the ‘miscellaneous’ agenda item near the end of the FIFA Council meeting held on March 5, 2025,” a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters.

“The idea was acknowledged as FIFA has a duty to analyse any proposal from one of its Council members.” It is believed that Ignacio Alonso, a delegate from Uruguay, made the proposal for the expansion.

