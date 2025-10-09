FIFA Boss Infantino Gives Hope To African Youths At CAF Congress

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reaffirmed the global football body’s commitment to the growth and transformation of African football, announcing that over USD 1 billion has been invested on the continent through the FIFA Forward Programme since its inception in 2016.

Speaking at the 47th CAF Ordinary General Assembly held in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Infantino emphasized football’s role in inspiring hope and dreams among Africa’s younger generation.

He addressed delegates from the continent’s 54 FIFA Member Associations (MAs), urging unity and continued collaboration to build a brighter future for African football.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe expressed appreciation to FIFA for organizing the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, where four African clubs, Al Ahly FC, Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns FC, and Wydad AC competed on a global stage.

Infantino revealed that players from 19 African nations took part in the FIFA Club World Cup, including nine countries, Burkina Faso, Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, and Uganda that have never featured in a FIFA World Cup.

“It was a huge success this summer with four African teams,” Infantino said. “But even more importantly, African countries were represented among the 32 clubs from across the world.”

Launched in 2016, the FIFA Forward Programme was designed to support football’s global development through funding for infrastructure, competitions, and operational costs. According to Infantino, total investments in African football, covering CAF, regional associations, and the 54 MAs reached USD 1.06 billion by September 2025, and are projected to rise to USD 1.28 billion by the end of the current cycle in 2026.

The FIFA President also highlighted expanded opportunities for African representation in global tournaments. A record nine, and possibly ten, African nations will participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026™, while ten African teams will feature in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™, and five teams will compete in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2025™, to be hosted in Morocco.

Motsepe lauded FIFA’s support, saying: “It’s very important that we had the FIFA Club World Cup. Gianni, thank you for the FIFA Club World Cup. Those four clubs that represented us did very well, and we’re confident that in the next one, they will do even better. We appreciate your sacrifices and commitment.”

Infantino further disclosed plans to open between 20 and 30 FIFA Academies by 2027 under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS), aimed at helping countries identify and nurture young talents. Additionally, the Football for Schools initiative is now active in over 40 African countries, promoting grassroots participation and education through football.

“We would all love to become legends like Samuel Eto’o, Emmanuel Adebayor, or El Hadji Diouf,” Infantino said. “Not all of us can achieve that, but we all have the duty to work hard, to give dreams, chances, and hope to the children of Africa.”

He concluded by calling for unity across the continent:

“I’m asking you all, as always, to be united, to continue to unite Africa and African football. Because with unity, we will have a strong voice all over the world and a very bright future.”