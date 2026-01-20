FIFA Boss Condemns ‘Unacceptable Scenes’ In AFCON Final As Senegal Coach Apologises

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has strongly criticised the conduct of some Senegal players and officials during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, describing the scenes that unfolded as “unacceptable”.

The dramatic final between Senegal and hosts Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat was overshadowed by controversy after Senegalese players briefly walked off the pitch in protest against a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

In a statement released to AFP, Infantino condemned the actions of both players and supporters. “We strongly condemn the behaviour of some supporters as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members. It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner,” Infantino said.

He added that violence has no place in football, following clashes in the stands where some Senegal supporters attempted to enter the pitch and were involved in scuffles with security officials.

The flashpoint occurred deep into injury time with the score still 0-0, when Moroccan forward Brahim Diaz was awarded a penalty after a VAR review. The decision came minutes after Senegal had a goal ruled out for what appeared to be a soft foul, further angering the West African side.

Most of the Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest, but captain Sadio Mane remained on the field and played a key role in persuading his teammates to return so the match could continue. Order was eventually restored, and Senegal went on to win the final 1-0 after extra time to lift the AFCON trophy.

Following the controversy, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw issued a public apology, admitting his decision to lead his players off the pitch was wrong. Speaking to beIN Sports after the match, Thiaw said his reaction was made in the heat of the moment.