FC Barcelona reportedly made a late appeal to Fédération Internationale de Football Association(FIFA) for a slot in the upcoming 2025 Club World Cup, following the expulsion of Mexican side Club León from the tournament.

However, sources close to the club confirm that FIFA rejected Barcelona’s request, maintaining their commitment to regional representation rules.

According to reports from Spanish media, the Catalan giants “called FIFA” to express their interest in filling the vacant slot, which opened up after Club León was disqualified due to multi-ownership regulations.

The Mexican club shares ownership ties with Pachuca, another team from Liga MX, prompting FIFA to remove them from the tournament in accordance with governance policies.

Rather than granting the spot to a high-profile European club like Barcelona, FIFA awarded the open position to MLS outfit Los Angeles FC (LAFC).

The American side secured their place after defeating Club América in a CONCACAF play-in match, aligning with FIFA’s intention to preserve continental balance in the tournament.

FIFA’s decision reflects its commitment to keeping the regional representation structure intact, despite Barcelona’s strong performance in the 2024–25 season, where they secured a historic domestic treble winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

Despite their dominant domestic campaign, Barcelona missed out on automatic qualification for the Club World Cup due to UEFA’s point-based ranking system for determining eligible European clubs.

Their failure to reach the latter stages of recent UEFA Champions League campaigns cost them crucial points needed to secure a spot among Europe’s representatives.

Barcelona’s management reportedly saw the late vacancy as a final opportunity to join the expanded 32-team Club World Cup in 2025, set to be hosted in the United States.

However, their hopes were dashed as FIFA prioritised CONCACAF’s representation over competitive merit from other confederations.

