FIFA Awards: Eguavoen, Ekong Snub Vinicius

Both the Super Eagles caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen and his captain, Williams Troost-Ekong snubbed FIFA Best Awards winner, Vinicius Jr.

While Eguavoen voted for Lionel Messi as his first pick Ekong voted for Jude Bellingham. However, both picks did not win the Best Player of the Year as it was won by Vinicius Junior of Brazil and Real Madrid.

Rodri, who won the 2024 Ballon d’Or, finished second, while Bellingham was third. Nigerian journalist Oluwashina Okeleji was spot on in his voting as he picked the winner Vinicius, and Rodri as runners-up and Bellingham third.

Eguavoen’s top picks were Messi, followed by Vinicius and then Rodri of Manchester City, while Ekong’s selections were Bellingham, Vinicius and then Rodri.

