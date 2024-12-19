""" """

New Telegraph

December 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. FIFA Awards: Eguavoen,…

FIFA Awards: Eguavoen, Ekong Snub Vinicius

Both the Super Eagles caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen and his captain, Williams Troost-Ekong snubbed FIFA Best Awards winner, Vinicius Jr.

While Eguavoen voted for Lionel Messi as his first pick Ekong voted for Jude Bellingham. However, both picks did not win the Best Player of the Year as it was won by Vinicius Junior of Brazil and Real Madrid.

Rodri, who won the 2024 Ballon d’Or, finished second, while Bellingham was third. Nigerian journalist Oluwashina Okeleji was spot on in his voting as he picked the winner Vinicius, and Rodri as runners-up and Bellingham third.

Eguavoen’s top picks were Messi, followed by Vinicius and then Rodri of Manchester City, while Ekong’s selections were Bellingham, Vinicius and then Rodri.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"

Read Previous

Canada To Become 51st State In US – Trump
Read Next

Lekki Mosque Removes Controversial Banner 
Share
Copy Link
×