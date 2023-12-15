FIFA Approves 30 Nigerian Referees For 2024 Matches

Football’s governing body, FIFA, has approved a total of 30 Nigerian match officials to be included in the international lists for the 2024 football game.

Among them are 11 referees, 11 assistant referees, four beach soccer referees, and four futsal referees.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has received a message confirming the 11 referees who have been granted permission to officiate in international matches next year.

They are Basheer Salisu, Ogabor Odey Joseph, Olufunmilayo Abigael Alaba, Nurudeen Abubakar, Abdulsalam Kasimu Abiola, Elaigwe Hannah Enekole, Akintoye Yemisi Eunice, Egba Patrick John, Madu Ndidi Patience, Mustapha Grema Mohammed, and Abdullahi Abubakar.

READ ALSO:

Additionally, 11 individuals have been approved as assistant referees.

They are Pwadutakam Samuel, Igudia Efosa Celestine, Abibatu Iyadunni, Muhammad Yakubu, Mfon Friday Akpan, Digbori Tejiri, Usman Abdulmajeed Olaide, Igho Hope Ogenekewe, Terah Kabenda Beauty, Ahmad Mustapha Tijjani, and Agbons Faith.

Ukah Ndubuisi Odigomma, Musa Dung Davou, Umuago Paul Akpome, and Bello Zuru Alhassan were put on the futsal soccer list, while Ogunmuyiwa Jelili, Fawole Olawale Adeolu, Olajide Olayinka and Rabiu Ahmad were listed for beach soccer.