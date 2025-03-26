FIFA Announces $125m Prize For 2025 Club World Cup Winners

Share

The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has confirmed that the winners of the 2025 Club World Cup will earn up to $125 million in prize money.

The FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, made this announcement in a statement on Wednesday, revealing details of the total $1 billion prize pool for the expanded tournament, which will be hosted in the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025.

According to FIFA, about half of the total prize fund will be shared among all 32 participating clubs, with each club’s share determined by its sporting achievements and commercial value.

This means that elite clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid will receive a larger share compared to smaller teams, based on a model FIFA developed in partnership with the European Club Association (ECA).

Additionally, $475 million will be awarded based on performance, with teams earning more money for each win. The tournament champions could earn up to $125 million, making it one of the most lucrative club football competitions in history.

The 2025 Club World Cup will feature an expanded format, with 32 teams from different continents competing in a month-long tournament, replacing the previous annual seven-team format.

The competition is expected to attract top clubs from Europe, South America, Africa, Asia, and North America, making it a truly global football spectacle.

