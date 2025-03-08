FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Okosieme, Bazuaye, charge Eagles to play positive football in Kigali

Share

Former Nigeria internationals; Ndubuisi Okosieme and Baldwin Bazuaye have charged the Eric Chelle- led Super Eagles to be positive in their approach as they take on Rwanda on March 17, 2025 in FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Kigali Rwanda.

Speaking on the possibility of the Super Eagles beating Rwanda and Zimbabwe in this month’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying matches, Okosieme expressed confidence that with Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze on parade, Rwanda and Zimbabwe National teams would find it difficult to stop the Super Eagles from getting the required points that will make them top the group.

“I think we have a team that can stand the test of time. The French tactician, Eric Chelle, is new to the Nigerian soil, but as a coach who knows what he wants, he should know that this is not a match to test run players, this is a crucial game that needs serious concentration from both the players and the officials. Eric Chelle, has an uphill task. I saw the 32 man list invited, he must take his time to select the best because Kigali and Zimbabwe might not be an easy team to beat. The countries in our group are all potential World Cup winners.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

