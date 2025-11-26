Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical company, Fidson Healthcare Plc, has announced the appointment of two (2) new female Independent Non-Executive Directors, Dr Mrs. Amina Mohammed-Baloni and Mrs Hannah Emanehi Oyebanjo, to its Board.

This strategic decision, reached at a recent Board meeting, is aimed at enhancing corporate governance and leveraging diverse, high-level expertise to support the company’s strategic vision and expansion drive. The appointments take immediate effect but remain subject to the final approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.

Dr Mrs. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, MBBS, FWACP, MPH, joins the board as an Independent Non-Executive Director. She is a highly accomplished physician and public health leader with over 25 years’ experience spanning clinical medicine, policy formulation, and health systems governance.

A Fellow of the West African College of Physicians and holder of a Master’s in Public Health, she is renowned for her results-driven approach to improving maternal, child, and community health outcomes.

Dr Mohammed-Baloni previously served as the Commissioner for Health in Kaduna State, where she spearheaded major reforms.

These reforms positioned the state as a leader in innovative healthcare delivery, including the pioneering of the Zipline drone partnership for medical supply distribution, the pharmaceutical manufacturing MOU with PMG-MAN, and exemplary COVID-19 pandemic management.

Currently, she chairs the Board of the Bauchi State Specialist Hospital and provides governance oversight as a Non-Executive Director on the Boards of Solina Centre for International Development and Research (SCIDaR) and the African Resource Centre for Excellence in Supply Chain Management (ARC-ESM).

She is an alumna of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, INSEAD Business School, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Similarly, Mrs Hannah Emanehi Oyebanjo (MCIoD, MCIM, MNIMN, FISMN, frpa) also joins the board as an Independent Non-Executive Director. She is the Managing Director of Redwood Consulting, a member of The Republicom Group.

As a business leader, she brings over 30 years of success in driving growth, transformation, and market leadership across sectors and industries. She is recognised for launching category-defining products for global multinationals and leading award-winning marketing campaigns.

Mrs Oyebanjo previously served as Marketing Director at GlaxoSmithKline, where she drove significant innovations leading to multiple global and regional awards.

She also held the position of Marketing Director at Colgate Palmolive and was recently appointed to the Faculty for Marketing and Entrepreneurship at the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) in 2025. She is a recipient of multiple honours, including the Marketing Icon Award: Nigerian Marketing Award, 2025, and the Lifetime Achievement Award: WIMCA (Women in Marketing and Communications) 2025.

She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) and a Fellow of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON). Mrs Oyebanjo holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and a Master of Business Administration – an alumna of Lagos Business School and the University of Cape Town.

She is an executive coach, a conference speaker, and a thought leader in marketing and leadership.

We are pleased to welcome these accomplished professionals to the board. Their wealth of experience and strategic insights are expected to strengthen the company’s board capacity to deliver on our mission.

Fidson Healthcare Plc remains dedicated to advancing healthcare in Africa, leveraging the expertise of its board members and the commitment of its workforce to achieve sustainable growth and industry leadership