Fidson Names Directors

Fidson Healthcare Plc has appointed Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni and Mrs Hannah Emanehi Oyebanjo,as independent non-executive directors.

The Corporate Services Manager of the company, Temitope Akindele explained in a statement that the strategic decision, reached at a recent board meeting was aimed at enhancing corporate governance and leveraging diverse, high-level expertise to support the company’s strategic vision and expansion drive, saying that the appointments take immediate effect but remain subject to the final approval by shareholders at the next annual general meeting.

Mohammed-Baloni, who joins the board as an undependent non-executive director, is a highly accomplished physician and public health leader with over 25 years’ experience spanning clinical medicine, policy formulation, and health systems governance.

She is a fellow of the West African College of Physicians and holder of a master degree in public health. Mohammed-Baloni previously served as the commissioner for Health in Kaduna State, where she spearheaded major reforms that positioned the state as a leader in innovative healthcare delivery, including the pioneering of the Zipline drone partnership for medical supply distribution, the pharmaceutical manufacturing MOU with PMG-MAN, and exemplary COVID-19 management.

Also, Oyebanjo, also joining the board as an independent non-executive firector, is the managing director of Redwood Consulting, a member of The Republicom Group.

As a business leader, she brings over 30 years of success in driving growth, transformation, and market leadership across sectors and industries. She is recognised for launching category-defining products for global multinationals and leading award-winning marketing campaigns.

Oyebanjo previously served as marketing director at GlaxoSmithKline, where she drove significant innovations leading to multiple global and regional awards.