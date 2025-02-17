Fidson Names 3 Directors

Share

Fidson Healthcare Plc has appointed Dr. Babatunde Kabir Ipaye, Mr. Philip Ikechi Ejiofor and Mr. Oshoke Michael as directors.

According to a statement signed by the company’s Corporate Services Manager, Ipaye joined the board as an independent non-executive director. He has over two decades of experience in leadership, policy development, and health systems reform.

With a medical degree earned from the University of Lagos as the overall best graduate of his class and multiple national and international consulting roles.

Ipaye has held esteemed positions, such as commissioner for health in Ogun State and consultant health specialist with the World Bank, where he demonstrated exceptional capacity in healthcare delivery and policy implementation.

Also, Ejiofor joined the board as an independent nonexecutive director. He is a chartered accountant with over 30 years of senior management experience, spanning finance, logistics, supply chain, and information technology.

His extensive international experience, encompassing leadership roles in various multinational organisations in Nigeria and Rwanda, has honed his skills in strategic financial planning, regulatory compliance and organizational development.

