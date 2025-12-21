Fidson Healthcare Plc, Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturer, has formally launched its N21 billion Rights Issue following a signing ceremony at the company’s head office in Lagos, subject to final approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The strategic capital raise held on Friday, December 12, 2025, is designed to consolidate Fidson’s leadership in the pharmaceutical sector, expand manufacturing capacity, deepen product innovation and support its ambitious pan-African expansion drive.

The Rights Issue involves the offer of 600 million new ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N35 per share, to be issued to existing shareholders based on one new share for every four shares held as of November 12, 2025, the qualification date. The offer comes on the back of a strong financial performance that highlights Fidson’s growing market strength and operational efficiency.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the company recorded a 132 per cent year on-year increase in Profit After Tax to N7.97 billion, driven by a 56 per cent rise in revenue to N93.08 billion. Operating profit also grew by 92 per cent to N16.95 billion, reflecting effective cost management and improved operational leverage.

Speaking at the ceremony, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Biola Adebayo, described the Rights Issue as a major milestone for the company. “The successful formalisation of this N21 billion Rights Issue marks a critical milestone for Fidson.