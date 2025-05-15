Fidson Leads Future of Sustained Growth in Healthcare

Share

Nigeria’s pharmaceutical giant has celebrated 30 years with record-breaking growth. This remarkable financial success rides on Fidson’s clinical adherence to global standards in every facet of the organisation’s processes. At the core of its business is the world-class WHOcomplaint manufacturing facility in Ogun State.

The Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Biola Adebayo, revealed that the company invests heavily in its manufacturing capabilities. “Since embarking on local production in 2002, the company has maintained a steady growth trajectory, consistently expanding its production capabilities in line with the current Global Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).”

In 2024 alone, Fidson reinforced this edge by investing over N3.7 billion in property, plant, and equipment, signifying not just a commitment to meeting growing demand but also a strategic focus on reducing dependence on imported drugs. Fidson Healthcare Plc hits N84.2bn revenue in 2024 and leads the industry with a market cap of N44.64 billion while posting 60 per cent profit surge.

The company’s ability to produce high-quality pharmaceutical products locally—from tablets to infusions and injectables is unrivaled.

Today, Fidson is the leading LVP manufacturer in Africa, producing over 120 million bottles annually. The company is also the manufacturer of glass-ampoule injectables in Nigeria. This has played a pivotal role in enhancing national health security while simultaneously fostering affordability and accessibility across the country.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry, Fidson continues to distinguish itself as the industry leader. Despite the shifting global supply chains, currency volatility, and growing public health needs, the company remains driven by innovation, strategic foresight, and an unyielding commitment to quality healthcare delivery.

The recently released 2024 audited financial statements present more than just a healthy balance sheet; they offer compelling evidence of a company firmly positioned at the forefront of its sector, shaping the future of healthcare in Nigeria with bold and deliberate strides. The proudly Nigerian company, which hit the 30-year milestone in 2025, has demonstrated a strong growth trajectory over the years, making it an attractive prospect for investors.

Today, it is the largest pharmaceutical company in Nigeria with a market capitalisation of approximately 44.64 billion naira as of April 2025. According to the 2024 audited financial statements, Fidson recorded a 59 per cent increase in revenue, growing from N53.1 billion in 2023 to N84.2 billion.

While profits before tax rose to N7.7 billion, representing a 30 per cent growth, the net profit surged by an impressive 60 per cent to N5.78 billion. In his statement, the Finance Director, Mr. Imokha Ayebae, explained that these achievements were not accidental.

“They were the result of operational efficiency, prudent financial management, and a good relationship with critical stakeholders in the Nigerian market.” Also, earnings per share climbed from 157 kobo to 252 kobo, and net asset per share rose by 23 per cent to 1,034 kobo— signaling strong shareholder value creation.

In a bold expression of confidence in its future cash flow and profitability, the company proposes an increase in its dividend payout from N0.60 to N1.00 per share, amounting to N2.29 billion in total. Complementing these manufacturing capabilities is a robust logistics and distribution system. The company has cultivated a vast and reliable network that spans all geopolitical zones in Nigeria, ensuring the seamless movement of products from factory floors to hospital shelves and retail pharmacies.

With 11 purpose-built depots operated across Nigeria’s geopolitical regions already, more depots are in the works to ensure efficient distribution of life-saving medicines to reinforce the brand’s reputation for reliability in a market where timely access to medicines is critical.

Yet, Fidson’s most valuable asset remains its people. With a workforce of over 1,709 employees, the company has cultivated a culture rooted in professionalism, inclusivity, and continuous learning. It maintains a policy of non-discrimination, offering equal opportunities to all.

Beyond statutory obligations, the company goes further to prioritise employee wellbeing by offering comprehensive health insurance for all staff, performance-based incentives and even free meals for lowincome workers. Its approach to talent development—through training, upskilling, and leadership grooming—has created a resilient and motivated team capable of navigating the dynamic terrain of pharmaceutical manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

In 2025, Fidson Healthcare strives to expand its leadership. With continued investments in infrastructure and expertise, actively exploring new markets across Africa, and strategic partnerships across the healthcare value chain, the company is poised to deepen its market penetration and broaden its impact on public health outcomes in Africa.

Its CSR expenditure (amounting to ₦248 million in 2024) demonstrates a deep sense of social responsibility, further strengthening its community ties, corporate legacy and environmental sustainability.

Fidson Healthcare is more than a pharmaceutical company; it is a symbol of national pride and resilience. With visionary leadership, a dynamic workforce, and a steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence, Fidson is on course to not only lead the pharmaceutical industry in 2025—but to define its future.

