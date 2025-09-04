Fidson, Japanese Firm MoU Solidifies Africa’s Healthcare Devt

A delegation from Fidson Healthcare Plc, has announced that the Japanese firm, Ohara Pharmaceutical Co., Limited will be supporting Fidson’s capital raise and providing advice based on insights from the Japanese pharmaceutical industry that will expand the capabilities of Fidson to produce more specialised medicines for the management of diverse disease conditions.

The announcement was made during the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) – a premier platform fostering stronger ties between Japan and Africa countries, signaling a new and promising chapter in the collaboration.

Led by the Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Abiola Adebayo, the delegation which also included Fidson’s Finance Director, Imokha Ayebae and Business Development and Marketing Director, Oshoke Ayebae, stated that this move reflects a strong vote of confidence in the Nigerian pharmaceutical giant and underscores both companies’ long-term commitment to advancing healthcare across Africa.

Addressing journalists during the expo, Mr. Abiola Adebayo, expressed his satisfaction with the company’s participation in the event stating that it marks a significant milestone in the history of the FidsonOhara relationship. He said: “Putting this strategic alliance on a world stage like TICAD emphasises the fact that the Fidson-Ohara collaboration has come to stay.”