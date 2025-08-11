Fidson Appoints MD

Fidson Healthcare Plc has appointed Mr. Abiola Adetunji Adebayo as managing director. The company explained in a statement that the appointment marked a new chapter in the company’s journey, following the retirement of its founding managing director, Dr. Fidelis Ayebae, who led the pharmaceutical giant for three decades.

Adebayo, a pioneer executive director has been part of the company’s leadership team for 29 years, working closely with yebae in steering Fidson to its current leading position in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector. He explained: “I now retire knowing that Fidson is in excellent hands with Biola Adebayo.

His deep understanding of our operations, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence will ensure Fidson remains at the forefront of healthcare delivery in Nigeria." Adebayo's appointment is expected to further consolidate Fidson's market position and drive a renewed focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic expansion.

With decades of industry experience and a strong grasp of the company’s culture and vision, Adebayo is well-positioned to lead Fidson into its next phase of growth. Under his leadership, Fidson is expected to intensify its investment in cutting-edge pharmaceutical technologies, strengthen local manufacturing capacities, and deepen partnerships across the healthcare value chain to better serve the Nigerian population.