Fidson Appoints 2 New Female Independent Non-EDs

Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical company, Fidson Healthcare Plc has announced the appointment of two new female independent nonExecutive Directors, Dr Mrs Amina MohammedBaloni and Mrs Hannah Emanehi Oyebanjo, to its Board.

This strategic decision, reached at a recent Board meeting, is aimed at enhancing corporate governance and leveraging diverse, high-level expertise to support the company’s strategic vision and expansion drive.

The appointments take immediate effect but remain subject to the final approval of shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.

Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, who joins the board as an independent non-Executive Director is a highly accomplished physician and public health leader with over 25 years’ experience spanning clinical medicine, policy formulation, and health systems governance.