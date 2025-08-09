Fido Releases New Album, ‘Olayemi’

Nigerian Afrobeat Singer, Awosika Olayemi Josiah, popularly known as “Fido”, has released yet another album off his debut EP. ‘Olayemi’.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Fido first made waves with his breakout hit “Awolowo”, a track that quickly earned him nationwide recognition.

Just four months later, he followed up with “Joy Is Coming”, a festive-season anthem that dominated airwaves well into the first quarter of 2025.

With two smash hits out of just three releases, Fido steps into the spotlight with the confidence of an artist ready to claim his place among Afrobeats’ rising stars.

That energy fuels his debut EP, “Olayemi”, a project named after himself, serving both as a statement of intent and a showcase of his musical versatility.

From the very first note, it’s clear that ‘Olayemi’ is more than just a debut; it’s Fido telling the world who he is.

According to him, naming the project after himself feels intentional, like signing a work of art before showing it to the public.

What makes “Olayemi” stand out is Fido’s ability to switch moods without losing his identity.

He can deliver high-energy bangers one moment and transition into melodic, soul-stirring tunes the next, all while maintaining a distinct voice and style.

With “Olayemi”, Fido steps into the next chapter of his career, and if this EP is any indication, the Nigerian music scene should prepare for an artist with staying power.