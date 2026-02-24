Fido Apologises For Past Mistakes, Pledges Better Behaviour

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Awosika Olayemi Josiah, better known as Fido, has apologised to fans and followers for his previous remarks and actions, admitting that ego and inexperience shaped some of his decisions.

The 27-year-old “Joy Is Coming” crooner, in a long post on X, attributed his blunders to the demands of his quick ascent to prominence and his continuous personal growth.

He, however, thanked his critics who held him responsible and the supporters who stuck by him during that time, saying his next music will represent his newly discovered maturity and thankfulness.

Fido added that he expressed regret to the Afrobeats community, seasoned professionals, and coworkers who might have been let down by his remarks or behaviour.

According to him, he is dedicated to improving and has taken the time to think things through and learn from his mistakes.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: “There’s no easy way to write this, so I’ll just say it plainly. I messed up. Stardom came into my life quickly.

“One minute I was dreaming about it, the next minute I was living it. And while the world was watching me grow, I was still trying to understand who I was inside that growth.

“Along the way, I made mistakes. I said things that should never have been said. I allowed ego, excitement, and inexperience to influence some of my decisions. That’s not who I want to be. And it’s not who I’m becoming.

“To my fans, the ones who stream the music, defend me, pray for me, and believe in me, I am sorry.

“To the global Afrobeats community, the legends and godfathers who opened these doors before me, my colleagues and everyone who felt disappointed by my words or actions, I apologise. Truly.

“There are moments in life when you either double down on pride or you humble yourself and grow. I chose to step back. I chose to listen. I chose to reflect.

“It takes strength to admit you were wrong. It takes maturity to retrace your steps. I’m doing both.

“I am still learning. I am still evolving. But I promise you this, I have taken these lessons seriously. The man walking into this next chapter is more grounded, more aware, and more respectful of the platform he’s been given.

“The music you’re about to hear will come from a deeper place. A more honest place. A more grateful place.

“Thank you to everyone who held me accountable instead of cancelling me. Thank you to those who stayed. And even to those who walked away, I understand. “This is growth. This is maturity. This is me doing better. It’s game time again”.