Fidipote Ruling House Bids Patriarch Farewell in Grand Style

There were no long faces, rather, the entire Idewon quarters of the ancient city of Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, was electrifying as the Fidi-pote descendants stretching as far and wide as to Odo Nla in Ikorodu, Lagos State celebrated the life and times of Pa Otunba Wahab O. Osi-nusi, Chairman Fidipote Royal Descendants and member Egbe Mafowoku Okunrin of Ijebuland on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

The owner of the prestigious Waccus Hotel, Ijebu Ode, passed away late last month, 30th September and the event was the eighth day Fidau prayers for the departed Otunba Fidipote. He was aged 91. The large entourage of Oba elect of Odo Nla, Prince Olusoga Elias Adeyemi Olowolekomoh led by Prince Sijuade Hammed Oyebo, was on ground also.

Amid the merrymaking, Jolu Olootu Adeyemi Abiodun Odube- na, Akowe Egbe of the Bobajolu Okunrin Akile Ijebuland in his speech, described the late Otunba Wahab O. Osinusi as a ‘legal luminary and entrepreneur” whose wisdom and wise counsel would be missed by both the young and old in the family.

Otunba Wahab O. Osinusi according to Odubena, was “an articulate, soft spoken, easy going enigma with charismatic steps, admired in any attire he wore with catching smiles. He was always extending pleasantries to people as equals even as a well respected practising Lawyer of more than six decades.

The Chairman Council of Otun- bas in Ijebuland, socialite, philanthropist and an ally and confidant of the mirror of all Ijebus, His Imperial Majesty (Oba) S.K. Adetona , CFR, JP, The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, obeyed the law of nature that man is born to die as our period on earth is very short and as individuals, we shall pass through this way but once.