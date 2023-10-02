Fidipote Of Ijebuland Dies At 90

Prominent chief, Fidipote of Ijebu Ode, Otunba Wahab Osinusi has reportedly passed on at the age of 90.

A family source who confirmed the development said Otunba Osinusi, the Chairman of the Council of Otunbas in Ijebuland, Ogun State, died on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

According to the information obtained by New Telegraph, the late Otunba had just celebrated his 90th birthday on June 2, 2023.

The Otunba Fidipote of Ijebu hails from the popular Osinusi family in Ijebu-Ode and one of the Otunbas of the Awujale of Ijebu, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

He served as the Chairman of the Ojude-Oba Festival Committee and played a significant role in welcoming guests to the vibrant and culturally rich festival.

Otunba Wahab Osinusi attended Reverend Kuti Primary School in Abeokuta for his primary education. Subsequently, he pursued his secondary education at Abeokuta Grammar School.

After a brief stint at the Nigerian Railway Corporation in Yaba, Lagos, Otunba Wahab Osinusi moved to London in 1958. While in London, he pursued a legal education and successfully completed his legal studies, being called to the Bar in 1962.