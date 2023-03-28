Fidelity Trains Students On Art Of Saving And Investing

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Fidelity Bank Plc has organised a lecture for students of Seed of Life College, Onireke, Ibadan, Oyo State in order to ex- pose and equip them with the habit of earning, money saving, investing in business, making profits and adding value to the lives of others in need. It was at the “Financial Literacy, Global Money Week 2023,” a world- wide event of the Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), with the theme: “Financial Literacy Day.”

The bank’s South-West 1 Regional Bank Head, Mr. Folaranmi Jemirin, in his lecture, said the bank, which is currently creating the awareness in the younger ones in 52 schools across the 36 states of the country simultaneously, believes strongly that the objective of banking is not only to make money, but also to be responsive, responsible and impact the lives of the people, and to prepare them against profligacy, fraud and financial recklessness in order to have a flourishing and comfortable future.

While noting that the programme was aimed at preparing and inspiring tomorrow’s business leaders today, Jemirin, who represented the bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said that the programme is being organised in conjunction with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Financial Institutions across the country. He, however, explained that young ones in the society needed to be trained on how to earn money and spend it wisely towards achieving a very bright future.

The Zonal Manager, while speaking on the Financial Literacy, Global Money Week 2023, taught the students on understanding how money works; how money can be earned, how it is managed, and how it can be invested for future benefits.

Speaking with New Telegraph on the sideline of the event, Jemirin added: “This is an opportunity for us to give back to the society, give them basic information, basic training, develop the children’s skills so that as they grow in life, they get better.

“The experience today was excellent, awesome. I love the atmosphere, and the way the students interact. And, I give it to this school that there are some basic information and knowledge that this school really has which has made the pro- gramme a beautiful one.”

Jemirin noted that Seed of Life College was selected in Ibadan for this year’s 13th edition of the global event, while looking forward to en-gaging other schools to advance the global objective.

Also at the educative programme were the Retail Sales Coordinator for the South West 1 Region of the bank, Adetola Durunguma; Branch Leader of Ibadan-Challenge Road branch of the bank, Damilola Olaleye; representatives of the bank’s CSR team, Paul Osho and Augustine Nwosu; the Principal of the school, Mr. Awoyemi Olakunle; the Vice Principal, Mr. Durodola Ademola; among others.

The bank rewarded some stu- dents, who answered questions and participated actively in the lec- ture by opening bank accounts on their behalf, which will be funded by the bank as a form of encouragement to practicalise the saving idea taught to them.

The students were urged to al- ways create a budget, differentiate between their wants and needs, and invest in good businesses which can make their money grow over time. “Be careful of scam; be mindful of risks and endeavour to invest in capital market securities such as buying shares, bonds and insurance through recognised institutions. This can be made possible through your parents’ assistance,” he said.