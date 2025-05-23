Fidelity Bank’s N10.5trn Asset Base Bolsters Stakeholder Confidence

Share

Stakeholder confidence in Fidelity Bank Plc has risen following the financial institution’s addition of N1.63 trillion to its assets base within three months to strengthen its position as one of the seven largest banks in Nigeria, in terms of assets base.

Regulatory filings approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed Fidelity Bank as one of the fastest growing and strongest banks in Nigeria across key parameters with the bank’s total assets rising by N1.63 trillion within the first three months of the year.

The reports showed that Fidelity Bank’s total assets rose from N8.82 trillion by December 31, 2024 to close March 31, 2025 at N10.45 trillion.

The total balance sheet underlined the bank’s reputation as one of the most preferred banking brands, with double-digit growth in customers’ deposits.

A breakdown of the numbers shows that Fidelity Bank’s customers deposit rose to N6.6 trillion by first quarter 2025 as against N5.94 trillion by December 2024.

The growth in customers’ deposit base was driven by double-digit growth in low-cost deposits to N6.1 trillion, representing 92.2 per cent of total customer deposits. Shareholders’ funds jumped from N897.87 billion in December 2024 to N933.14 billion by March 2025.

The increase was mainly driven by the significant improvement in the profitability of the bank. Investment experts attributed notable positive investors’ sentiment around the bank to its strong assets base and profitability, pointing out that a two-way test of assets and profitability is key measure of sustainability for a financial institution.

