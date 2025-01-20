Fidelity Bank’s Capital Raise Soars With Threefold Oversubscription

Share

Fidelity Bank Plc has solidified its reputation as a market leader, achieving an extraordinary threefold oversubscription in its recent capital raise.

This remarkable feat underscores the institution’s robust investor confidence and strategic positioning under the leadership of Mrs. Nneka OnyealiIkpe.

The bank’s recent public offer and rights issue raised a combined N127.1 billion, significantly surpassing expectations.

This achievement mirrors a broader trend in the sector, as FCMB also exceeded its target by 33 per cent, leveraging its NGX retail online platform and a strong retail customer base.

Meanwhile, Access Bank and FBN Holdings also reported oversubscription rates of 106 per cent and seamless tranche completions, respectively.

In 2024, Fidelity Bank launched a capital-raising exercise comprising a public offer of 10 billion ordinary shares priced at 9.75 per share and a rights issue of 3.2 billion shares at N9.25 per share.

Despite this success, the bank is advancing its capital strategy with a planned private placement of 20 billion shares, signaling its aggressive pursuit of growth.

According to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) notice, the bank seeks shareholder approval to issue the 20 billion shares to select investors at a yet-to-be-determined price.

This private placement is expected to outpace the combined results of its public offer and rights issue, further bolstering the bank’s capital base.

This initiative aligns with Fidelity Bank’s broader strategy to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) revised capital requirements for commercial banks with international authorization, set at ₦500 billion by March 31, 2026.

“These resolutions enable us to build on the success of our initial capital raise and move into the second phase of achieving compliance with the new regulatory framework,” the bank stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: