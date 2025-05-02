Fidelity Bank, Union Bank Increase SMS Alert Fees

Share

Citing what it described as “an industry-wide increase in SMS costs by telecommunications providers,” Fidelity Bank Plc has announced that with effect from May 1, 2025, the charges for SMS transaction alerts have been revised from N4 to N6 per SMS.

In an email sent to its customers, the financial institution also stated that SMS alerts sent to international phone numbers may attract higher charges.

According to industry sources, Union Bank also sent a similar email to its customers, announcing the 50 per cent increase in SMS alert fees.

On Wednesday, Guaranty Trust Bank announced that it would from May 1st, begin charging N6 for each SMS transaction alert, up from the current N4, citing a recent increase in telecom rates.

The financial institution stated that customers who prefer not to receive SMS alerts can opt out via its online banking platform, though it encouraged continued use of the service to monitor account activity.

Share