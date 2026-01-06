Fidelity Bank Raises N259bn In Private Placement, Boosts Capital To N564.5bn

Fidelity Bank Plc has successfully raised N259 billion through a private placement of ordinary shares, significantly strengthening its capital position as Nigerian banks move to meet new regulatory requirements.

In a statement released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday, the bank said the private placement, which opened and closed on December 31, 2025, followed approvals from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The exercise increased Fidelity Bank’s eligible capital from N305.5 billion to N564.5 billion, subject to final regulatory approvals.

According to the bank, the transaction was conducted in line with the authorisation granted by shareholders at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 6, 2025, which approved the issuance of up to 20 billion ordinary shares through a private placement.

Fidelity Bank noted that the latest capital raise builds on its earlier efforts in 2024, when it raised N175.85 billion through a public offer and rights issue. That exercise increased the bank’s eligible capital to N305.5 billion, leaving a surplus of N194.5 billion above the N500 billion minimum capital requirement for commercial banks with international authorisation.

With the completion of the private placement, the bank is now well above the regulatory threshold, reinforcing its balance-sheet strength and positioning it to support larger transactions, expand its risk-taking capacity, and fund long-term growth initiatives.

Market analysts say the successful capital raise reflects sustained investor confidence in Fidelity Bank’s strategy and corporate governance, despite a tight monetary environment and elevated interest rates. They added that stronger capital buffers are expected to improve the bank’s competitiveness in corporate banking, trade finance, and infrastructure funding, while enhancing resilience against macroeconomic shocks.

The development comes amid a broader recapitalisation drive across Nigeria’s banking sector, as regulators seek to strengthen financial system stability, improve banks’ capacity to absorb losses, and align the industry with international standards.

Fidelity Bank said it would continue to engage with regulators to secure final approvals for the transaction and reaffirmed its commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders, customers, and the wider economy.