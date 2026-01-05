Fidelity Bank Raises N250bn In One-Day Private Placement

There are strong indications that Fidelity Bank Plc has raised about N250 billion through a private placement that opened and closed on December 31, 2025, driven by strong investor demand for its stocks on the backdrop of its impressive financial performance and the bank’s solid financial track record.

A source close to the lender remarked that this swift completion marks a notable achievement in Nigeria’s stock market, where NGX regulations typically permit up to 10 days for such placements.

Fidelity Bank aims to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s N500 billion minimum capital requirement for internationally authorised banks by March 31, 2026.

This is indeed a very remarkable milestone in the stock market because most banks that issued new shares between 2024 and 2025 had to seek extensions. The source said investor’s appetite was already locked in before the opening of the offer, a development which gave the bank the confidence to compress timelines.

It was learnt that participation was reportedly limited to a small circle of pre-qualified institutional investors, many with global investment footprints.

Market intelligence pegged the proceeds of the offer at about N250 billion, comfortably above the bank’s estimated capital gap of N194.5 billion. This fully subscribed offer placed the bank among the more strongly capitalised Nigerian banks with international operations.

Efforts to reach the Bank for comment were unsuccessful, with key executives declining to comment, citing regulatory sensitivities.

The source said the management of the bank will engage the market at the appropriate time, remarking that with the successful completion of the offer, Fidelity Bank’s Tier-one status is no longer in doubt.