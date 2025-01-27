Fidelity Bank Names 4 Directors

Share

Fidelity Bank Plc has appointed Alhaji Abdullahi Sarki Mohammed as an independent non-executive director, Ms. Obiaku Augusta Okam, non-executive director and Mr. Sufiyanu Ibrahim Garba, executive director.

According to a regulatory filing on the corporate disclosure portal of NGX Regulation Limited, the Bank has received the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) approval to make the appointment.

Mohammed has over 36 years of experience in financial services, public administration and human resources development, having held key leadership and executive roles at prestigious institutions including First Bank of Nigeria Plc and Polaris Bank Limited.

His extensive expertise encompasses banking, public service, and business advisory.

Also, Okam has more than 30 years of impressive experience across banking, financial services, real estate and retail sectors.

Currently the Managing Director/CEO of Skycurve Nigeria Limited, she has held leadership positions at Zenith Bank Plc and Nigeria International Bank Limited (Citibank).

Garba has over 30 years of multifunctional and cross-border experience at leading financial institutions in Nigeria and the United Kingdom including executive and leadership roles at prestigious financial and nonfinancial institutions such as Access Bank Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and Keystone Bank Limited. His career background spans banking, financial services, public service, general management and business origination across a broad range of segments.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of the bank, Mustafa Chike-Obi, said: “The board welcomes these distinguished individuals and looks forward to leveraging their extensive experience to drive the Bank’s strategic objectives and further its growth trajectory.”

In a separate regulatory filing on January 16, 2025, the Bank announced the meritorious retirement of Alhaji Isa Mohammed Inuwa, a former Independent Non-Executive Director, and Mr. Chidi Agbapu, a former Non-Executive Director, following the completion of their tenures in line with the Bank’s policies whilst expressing sincere appreciation for their service and wishing them the very best in their future endeavours.

