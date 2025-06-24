Fidelity Bank MD Charges Women On Path To Achieving Career Success

Share

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, OON, has encouraged women professionals to embrace continuous learning, courage, and collaboration as key habits for achieving longterm career success and breaking through professional barriers.

She gave the charge during a women’s roundtable hosted by the bank over the weekend at the Fidelity SME Hub in Gbagada, Lagos.

Themed “Mentorship with Dr. NnekaOnyeali-Ikpe”, the event drew female professionals from various sectors and was held under the recognition and networking arm of the bank’s HerFidelity Proposition – a flagship initiative designed to empower women entrepreneurs and professionals across Nigeria.

Explaining the vision behind HerFidelity, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe not – ed that the initiative was borne out of a strong need to provide women with holistic support beyond access to finance.

“In my engagements with women across different industries, I’ve seen first-hand that while talent and ambition abound, many still lack access to capital, skills development, health support, and networks,” she said.

“HerFidelity was created to bridge that gap by focusing on four key pillars: access to capital, capacity building, wellness for work-life balance, and entrepreneurship support.

It’s one of the initiatives I’m most proud of, because when women thrive, communities prosper and economies flourish.”

Share