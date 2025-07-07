Fidelity Bank Launches Solar-Powered Bags For School Children

In a bold step toward improving access to quality education across Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc has launched the “Lighting Young Minds” initiative, donating 1,000 solar-powered school bags to pupils in public primary schools throughout Ogun State.

Unveiled during a special event in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Friday, the initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to tackling systemic barriers to learning—particularly the challenge of limited electricity in underserved communities.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, stated that the initiative aligned with one of the bank’s core Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars of expanding access to quality education.

“At Fidelity Bank, we see education as not only a means of knowledge transfer, but as a transformative force—a bridge to opportunity,” she said. She explained that through the bank’s SWEETA initiative, 1,000 solar-powered school bags were being donated to enable children to study safely at night, without the dangers associated with candles or kerosene lamps.

“Beyond helping them improve their academic performance. We want to inspire young minds to see that innovation and resilience can light the path to a better future,” she added. Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe also highlighted Fidelity Bank’s broader investment in education, such as the SWEETA School Fees Support Initiative, which has disbursed over N8 billion in tuition support to eligible customers;

the Read2Lead Writing Competition, which has impacted more than 3,000 students across Nigeria through prizes and grants; the Back-to-School Loans for parents; the Fidelity EduLoan which helps schools with infrastructure upgrades and asset acquisition; as well as the Green Energy Financing Program, which complements the solar-powered bag initiative by promoting sustainable energy use in education via solar energy.