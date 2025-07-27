Fidelity Bank Empowers SMEs With Business Management Systems

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have been encouraged to adopt digital tools to enhance their operations and drive sustainable growth.

This call was made during the Fidelity SME Empowerment Program 2025, held last week at the bank’s dedicated SME Hub in Gbagada, Lagos.

The event, which drew a large turnout of entrepreneurs and stakeholders, marked the official launch of Fidelity Bank’s initiative to equip 100 growth-ready SMEs with ERPRev-enabled POS systems and business support tools— at no cost to the beneficiaries.

Welcoming guests, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director/ CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, represented by Mr. Stanley Amuchie, Executive Director/Chief Operations and Information Officer, emphasized the bank’s commitment to SME development.

She said: “At Fidelity Bank, we believe SMEs are not just the backbone of our economy—they are the architects of innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth.

Through the Fidelity SME Empowerment Programme (FSEP), we are providing 100 entrepreneurs with the tools, training, and support they need to thrive in today’s digital economy.”

Through the initiative, benefiting businesses will receive: a fullyinstalled POS desktop system, ERPRev business software, receipt printer and barcode scanner, inventory data input support, financial and bookkeeping training, branding and onboarding support, six months of post-installation monitoring; and a free Fidelity POS with instant settlement.