Fidelity Bank Donates Essential Items To Ikoyi Correctional Centre

Fidelity Bank Plc, has demonstrated its commitment to enhancing the lives and wellbeing of indigent persons with the donation of relief items to inmates at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre in Lagos.

The project, executed under the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative known as Fidelity Helping Hands Programme (FHHP), saw the bank’s Human Resources (HR) department hand over various household tools and gift items to the leadership of the correctional facility as part of its efforts to support the rehabilitation and development of indigent persons in society.

Through the FHHP, staff across Fidelity Bank branches nationwide identify crucial interventions needed in their immediate community and raise funds to execute them. The bank’s management then matches this contribution with an equal amount and disburses it for the selected project.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Chief Human Resources Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Charles Nwachukwu, reaffirmed the bank’s deep commitment to transforming lives and restoring hope. He emphasized that true progress lies not only in financial growth but in extending compassion and opportunity to those that society often overlooks.

“At Fidelity Bank, we believe that every individual deserves a second chance. Our approach to Corporate Social Responsibility is rooted in empathy, standing with communities, uplifting the vulnerable, and opening doors for brighter futures.

By supporting inmates today, we are setting them on the true path of rehabilitation, empowering them to return tomorrow as productive and confident members of society.” Reacting to the gesture from Fidelity Bank, Deputy Controller of Corrections at Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Dr Julius Ogueri appealed to Nigerians to avoid cybercrimes and stigmatization of ex-inmates.

Highlighting the challenges faced by correctional facilities in Nigeria, Ogueri noted that Ikoyi correctional center initially designed for 800 inmates, now houses over 3,000 inmates, with 396 convicted persons and 3,604 awaiting trial.