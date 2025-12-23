Fidelity Bank Donates Equipment To Ikoyi Fire Service Station

Fidelity Bank Plc has reinforced its commitment to community safety and sustainable ecological practices through the donation of essential firefighting and preventive equipment including hoses and gasoline water pumps to the Ikoyi Fire Service Station in Lagos.

The donation was made under the Fidelity Helping Hands Program (FHHP) by the True Serve team, reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to the environment and community safety.

Through the FHHP, members of staff identify areas of critical community needs, raise funds, and then receive matching monetary support from the bank to execute the projects.

Commenting on the reason behind the donation, Divisional Head, Brand and Communications Division, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Meksley Nwagboh, emphasized that the donation reflects the bank’s dedication to strengthening emergency response capabilities and promoting public safety within the communities it serves.

According to him, “Fidelity Bank remains committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to the protection of our environment, lives and property. We see community safety as a shared responsibility and continuously extend support to both corporate bodies and individuals.”

Dr Nwagboh further noted: “We believe that preventive measures are far more effective than reactionary responses. This donation is part of our efforts to drive sustainable practices by providing the necessary tools. Our goal is to ensure that people live meaningful, safe, and empowered lives.”

In her comments, Lagos State Controller, Federal Fire Service and Controller of Fire (CF), Funke Adebayo, commended Fidelity Bank for the timely support, while cautioning residents to exercise heightened vigilance during the festive period, especially with the dry weather conditions.

“We appreciate Fidelity Bank for this timely donation. We are in a harsh weather period where fire incidents can escalate quickly.