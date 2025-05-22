Fidelity Bank CEO Deepens Stake With Fresh N366m Share Acquisition

Share

In a remarkable show of confidence in Fidelity Bank Plc, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Nneka OnyealiIkpe, has significantly expanded her equity holding in the bank, acquiring an additional 18 million shares valued at approximately ₦366 million.

This bold strategic investment, disclosed through a regulatory filing on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) portal, was executed on May 19, 2025, at a unit price of ₦20.35 per share.

The timing is particularly noteworthy, coming on the heels of a Supreme Court ruling in a protracted legal matter inherited from the defunct FSB International Bank, which Fidelity absorbed in 2005.

This latest transaction adds to a pattern of confidence remarkable of several firms quotes on the NGX. In late November 2024, Dr. OnyealiIkpe had purchased a total of 25 million shares in two tranches—15 million shares worth ₦239.4 million between November 21 and 22, and another 10 million shares valued at ₦157.9 million on November 26 and 27—bringing her total known purchases within a six-month period to 43 million shares.

Her latest acquisition comes against the backdrop of the bank’s robust financial performance. For the first quarter of 2025, Fidelity Bank reported a profit before tax of ₦105.8 billion, representing a staggering 167.8 per cent increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

Gross earnings surged by 64.2 per cent year-onyear to ₦315.4 billion, buoyed by strong growth in both interest income and non-interest revenue streams. The bank’s balance sheet remains in good health.

Total deposits rose 11.1 per cent year-todate, reaching ₦6.6 trillion, while net loans and advances climbed 5.0 per cent to ₦4.6 trillion, reflecting sustained credit expansion and prudent risk management.

Despite some volatility in recent trading sessions, Fidelity Bank’s stock has shown relative resilience. After peaking at ₦21.00 on May 13, the share price moderated to ₦20.00—a 3.8 per cent decline.

Yet, the market’s steady response suggests investor confidence remains firmly anchored in the bank’s fundamentals and executive leadership.

Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe’s continued accumulation of Fidelity shares is seen by market watchers as both a personal endorsement of the bank’s strategic direction and a signal of long-term institutional confidence at the highest levels of management.

Share