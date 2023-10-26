Fidelity Bank Boosts Nigeria’s Non-oil Export With Fitcc Houston

The much-anticipated second edition of the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) got off to a good start on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 as leading financial institution -Fidelity Bank Plc -hosted a broad range of businesses, regulators, members of the diplomatic corps and other guests to the opening ceremony in Houston, Texas, United States of America.

According to a press release, tagged, “FITCC Houston,” the two-day event is aimed at achieving several objectives including increasing the pipeline of Nigerian businesses that export into the US market, providing the diaspora market more ethnic product options and enabling exporters to build capacity to improve product quality and meet international standards.

Welcoming participants to the event, MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said: “Developments on the global scene have necessitated the need to constantly seek viable alternatives as businesses work to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving macro-economic environment.

On the supply side, businesses are waking up to the imperative of catering to an international customer base in order to hedge against currency devaluation risks, increase the reach of their products and to ultimately ensure the long-term sustainability of their ventures. Indeed, globalization has emphasised the need for businesses to improve in terms of cross border offerings and collaborations.

“To bridge these gaps, we created the Fidelity International Trade & Creative Connect (FITCC) in 2022 and hosted the inaugural edition of the expo in London last November. At the event, we had over 100 Nigerian businesses connected to United Kingdom business counterparts and deals worth about 200 million dollars closed on the spot and post-event.

This year, we are taking it a notch higher as we aim to close deals worth about 250 million dollars. We have therefore put in place an elaborate experience to help stakeholders achieve this and several other objectives at this expo. Following the welcome address, keynote and goodwill addresses were presented by the President & Chairman of the Board of Directors African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Oramah and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Dr. Uzoma Emenike, respectively.