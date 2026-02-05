Fidelity Bank Boosts Access To Quality Education In Anambra

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing quality education and youth empowerment with the renovation of an administrative building for Community Secondary School, Enugwuabo Ufuma, in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to a press release, the one-storey administrative block was comprehensively renovated as part of Fidelity Bank’s interventions to address infrastructural challenges faced by the school.

The renovated facility was then formally handed over to the school community at a ceremony attended by government officials, community leaders, and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony, the Regional Bank Head, Fidelity Bank, Awka, Dr Nosa Orumwense, said the project underscores the bank’s long-standing commitment to investing in education as a catalyst for sustainable development. “For us at Fidelity Bank, this project represents more than a building.

It represents opportunity, progress, and a shared commitment to building a better future for our youths here in Enugwuabo Ufuma and beyond. “By improving the educational infrastructure of this community, we are providing students and teachers with an environment that promotes learning, discipline, and pride,” Orumwense stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi ChumaUdeh, who represented the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, described the project as a true demonstration of corporate social responsibility. “Corporate social responsibility is what gives an organisation its human nature.

What Fidelity Bank has done reflects compassion and a genuine commitment to touching lives”, Prof. Chuma-Udeh said. “This school was earlier placed on an emergency list due to the deplorable condition of its buildings.

During my last visit, I was genuinely concerned about the safety of both students and teachers. Today, the school wears a new look, thanks to Fidelity Bank’s support,” the Commissioner added.