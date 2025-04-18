Fidelity Bank Bags “Nigeria’s Best Private Bank” Euromoney Award

Share

Fidelity Bank Plc has been awarded Euromoney’s 2025 Nigeria’s Best Private Bank.

According to a statement by the bank on Thursday in Lagos, the recognition was formally unveiled at the awards ceremony held recently at The Savoy in London.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are prestigious annual honors and a benchmark for excellence in the global banking and finance industry.

Established by Euromoney magazine, the awards highlight outstanding performance, innovation, leadership and service excellence across various financial sectors and regions.

Commenting on the award, Managing Director of the bank, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said the bank was honoured to be recognised by Euromoney as Nigeria’s Best Private Bank.

