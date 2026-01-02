Fidelity Bank Appoints Onwughalu As Chairman

…as Chike-Obi completes tenure

Tier one lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced the completion of the tenure of Mr Mustafa Chike-Obi as Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2025, and the appointment of Mrs Amaka Onwughalu as the new Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2026.

The board transitions are in alignment with the bank’s policy and have been communicated to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigerian Exchange Group, and other stakeholders.

Under Mr Chike-Obi’s leadership, Fidelity Bank repaid its Eurobond, completed the first tranche of its public offer and rights issue that were oversubscribed by 237 per cent and 137.73 per cent, respectively, expanded internationally to the United Kingdom, and received improved ratings from various agencies, amongst a long list of achievements.

His tenure also saw the bank strengthen its capital position, record steady growth in customer deposits and total assets, deepen its digital banking capabilities, and enhance its corporate and investment banking proposition.

The bank equally made notable progress in governance, risk management, and operational efficiency, all of which contributed to strengthened market confidence and the Bank’s sustained upward performance trajectory.

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr Mustafa Chike-Obi said: “It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman of Fidelity Bank. The dedication of our Board, management, and staff has enabled us to reach significant milestones. I am confident that the Bank will continue to thrive and deliver value to all stakeholders.”

Onwughalu’s appointment marks a new chapter for Fidelity Bank. She joined the Board in December 2020 and has chaired key committees. With over 30 years of banking experience, including executive roles at Mainstreet Bank Limited and Skye Bank Plc.

She holds degrees in Economics, Corporate Governance, and Business Administration, and has attended executive programmes at global institutions.

Mrs Onwughalu is a Fellow of several professional bodies and has received awards for accountability and financial management.

“I am honoured to lead the Board of Fidelity Bank at this exciting time. Our recent achievements have set a strong foundation for continued growth. I look forward to working with my colleagues to drive our strategy and deliver sustainable value,” commented Mrs Onwughalu.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and its United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The bank is a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine.

Additionally, the Bank was recognised as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.