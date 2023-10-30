Fidelity Bank, Afreximbank, JohnVents seal $40m cocoa export deal

Fidelity Bank Plc has signed a $40 million deal with the African Export- Import Bank (Afreximbank) and JohnVents Industries to boost the country’s cocoa ex- port. The signing of the deal was a major highlight of the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) event held in Houston, Texas, United States of America last week. According to a statement, the $40 million pre-export finance facility in favour of JohnVents Industries, one of the exhibitors at the expo, would be provided by Afreximbank with Fidelity Bank acting as the local administrative agent. Commenting on the deal in chat with journalists at the event, the MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said: “We are delighted to participate in the tripartite loan signing ceremony as it demonstrates the size of the opportunity in the Nigerian cocoa market and its potential to meet the demand of off-takers in the US. “The ceremony also highlights the value of our partnership with AFREXIM Bank especially in providing much-needed credit to last mile beneficiaries to upscale their operations and cater to a global market. These align with our objectives for FITCC and we are thrilled to host the formal deal signing event here.”

Tagged FITCC Houston, the two-day event was aimed at achieving several objectives including increasing the pipeline of Nigerian businesses that export into the US market, providing the diaspora market more ethnic product options and enabling exporters to build capacity to improve product quality and meet international standards. Earlier, while welcoming participants to the event, Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe, said: “Developments on the global scene have necessitated the need to constantly seek viable alternatives as businesses work to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving macro-economic environment.

“On the supply side, businesses are waking up to the imperative of catering to an international customer base in order to hedge against currency devaluation risks, increase the reach of their products and to ultimately ensure the long-term sustainability of their ventures. Indeed, globalization has emphasised the need for businesses to improve in terms of cross border offerings and collaborations. “To bridge these gaps, we created the Fidelity International Trade & Creative Connect (FITCC) in 2022 and hosted the inaugural edition of the expo in London last November. At the event, we had over 100 Nigerian businesses connected to United Kingdom business counterparts and deals worth about 200 million dollars closed on the spot and post-event. “This year, we are taking it a notch higher as we aim to close deals worth about 250 million dollars. We have therefore put in place an elaborate experience to help stakeholders achieve this and several other objectives at this expo. Keynote and goodwill addresses were also presented by the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Oramah, and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Dr. Uzoma Emenike. A key part of the event was the exhibition, which featured more than 160 Nigeria and US-based businesses active in the fintech, commodities, fashion, cosmetics, service, creative, agriculture and extractive industries in the non-oil sector. One of the exhibitors and the Founder/CEO, Oriki Spa, Joyce Awosika, said: “We look forward to meeting all our amazing customers and we promise them an impactful experience with our products that would leave a lasting impression. We urge them to join us at booth 520 here at FITCC Houston.”

Meanwhile, in recognition of Fidelity Bank Plc’s commitment to fostering bilateral trade and economic development between the City of Houston, Texas and Nigeria, the City of Houston has designated October 25 as “Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect Day”. Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston officially declared the special day in a statement released from Houston, Texas, on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The proclamation reads in part: “Whereas, The Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect summit committed to fostering bilateral trade and economic development between the city of Houston and Nigeria. The City of Houston commends Fidelity Bank Nigeria for their commitment to enhance international trade. “Therefore, I, Sylvester Turner, Mayor of the City of Houston, hereby proclaim October 25, as Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect Day.” “We are grateful for the warm welcome from the Houston community and residents of Nigerian descent. Quite often we are asked why we choose to host this year’s FITCC in the city of Houston and our response has revolved around the economic opportunities provided by its demographic profile and ethnic diversity as well as its strategic location which makes the City the ideal destination for international trade and a transit point to other regional markets in the South of the United States of America,” remarked Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe in her welcome address at FITCC Houston.