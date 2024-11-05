FIDA Urges Religious Leaders To Counter Gender Violence Norms In Nigeria

Share

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nigeria, has called on religious leaders to abandon social norms embedded in religious beliefs that perpetuate violence against women and girls.

Speaking during the inaugural ‘Annual Dialogue With Religious Leaders On Preventing Violence Against Women And Girls 2024,’ organized by FIDA in collaboration with the Ford Foundation, it emphasized the need for a shift towards using religion as a powerful tool for promoting gender justice.

The initiative, according to FIDA, is part of a larger project supported by the Ford Foundation titled, ‘Engagement, Coordination and Sharing of Lessons on Gender-Based Violence Prevention between Religious, Traditional and Government Leaders in Nigeria.’

In her opening remarks, Mrs Amina Agbaje, Vice National President of FIDA, highlighted the crucial role that religious leaders can play as agents of change and advocates for women’s and girls’ rights.

She expressed confidence that religious leaders, through this dialogue, would be empowered to advocate effectively for an end to harmful social norms and to use their platforms to champion women’s rights.

“It is expected that through this dialogue, faith leaders will renounce damaging social norms and engage in effective messaging and campaigns,” Agbaje said.

She also expressed gratitude to the Ford Foundation for its support in bringing together religious leaders to address this critical issue.

FIDA Project Manager, Mr Fikih Obaro noted that faith leaders are not only trusted voices but also possess what he described as “spiritual capital,” which allows them to reach and influence large audiences.

He added that the dialogue aimed to establish interfaith platforms that foster cooperation, coordination, and shared learning in combating gender-based violence.

“Gender-based violence is rampant in various settings, including places of worship.

“Faith leaders have the authority to promote safe spaces and empower women to take up leadership roles within religious circles,” Obaro stated.

Mr Obaro called on religious leaders to develop and deliver messages that directly counter gender violence, emphasizing that the leaders’ messages from the pulpit could have far-reaching impacts.

“We believe that when religious leaders speak against gender-based violence, their congregations will listen and act accordingly,” he added.

Echoing this sentiment, Mrs Marian Jones, Chairperson of FIDA’s Ikeja Branch, called on religious leaders to embrace their roles as agents of change within their respective worship centres.

“Faith leaders are seen as the mouthpieces of God and are deeply respected by their followers. This places them in a unique position to lead the charge against gender abuse,” she remarked.

Other participants, such as Mrs Fausat Ajala, Financial Secretary of Jama-at-ul Islamiyya of Nigeria, Lagos Branch, encouraged women and girls to voice their experiences when faced with abuse.

Ajala noted that the dialogue provided an opportunity for religious leaders to return to their communities and educate followers on gender-based violence.

Evangelist Peter Odiaka, a member of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), who praised the timing of the dialogue, acknowledged that some traditional practices had influenced religious beliefs, but he emphasized the need to align with religious texts that promote respect and protection for all.

The dialogue closed with a shared commitment from all present to foster safer environments in worship centres and communities and to use religious influence to combat gender-based violence across Nigeria.

