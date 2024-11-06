FIDA Urges Religious Leaders To Counter Gender Violence Norms In Nigeria

Share

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nigeria, has called on religious leaders to abandon social norms embedded in religious beliefs that perpetuate violence against women and girls.

Speaking yesterday during the inaugural ‘Annual Dialogue With Religious Leaders On Preventing Violence Against Women And Girls 2024,’ organized by FIDA in collaboration with the Ford Foundation, it emphasized the need for a shift towards using religion as a powerful tool for promoting gender justice.

The initiative, according to FIDA, is part of a larger project supported by the Ford Foundation titled, ‘Engagement, Coordination and Sharing of Lessons on Gender-Based Violence Prevention between Religious, Traditional and Government Leaders in Nigeria.’ Mrs Amina Agbaje, Vice National President of FIDA, highlighted the crucial role that religious leaders can play as agents of change and advocates for women’s and girls’ rights.

