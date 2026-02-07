FIDA Trains S’West Leaders To Strengthen Protection Of Women, Children

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria has said continuous leadership training is essential to strengthening the protection of women’s and children’s rights and improving service delivery across the country.

The organisation stated this at its Annual Leadership Training for the South-West Zone, hosted by the FIDA Osun State Branch, on Saturday, in Osogbo.

The programme brought together delegates from FIDA branches including Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti States, as part of a nationwide effort to strengthen leadership capacity within the association.

Speaking at the training, National President of FIDA Nigeria, Mrs Eliana Martins, said leadership development remains a core national priority for the organisation, noting that leaders must continually update their skills to respond effectively to emerging challenges.

She explained that the annual training allows FIDA to assess leadership gaps, address internal challenges, and adopt strategies that improve efficiency and impact in its advocacy work.

“We take capacity building seriously because of the role leaders play in society. This training helps us confront leadership challenges and identify better ways to serve,” Martins said.

Also speaking, Deputy Country Vice President of FIDA Nigeria, Mrs. Olubunmi Niyi, described leadership training as critical to building purpose-driven leaders.

She said the programme relies largely on experienced past leaders who have benefited from similar training and are now transferring knowledge to others.

According to her, participants are expected to replicate the training across FIDA’s 46 branches nationwide to ensure continuity and institutional strength.

Mrs. Niyi identified communication and teamwork as essential leadership skills and called for increased female representation in leadership and political spaces, arguing that women bring empathy, stability, and practical problem-solving to governance.

One of the facilitators, Chief Folake Ajayi, a legal practitioner and women’s rights advocate, said effective leadership depends on clear communication and purposeful engagement. She added that leadership failures often result from a lack of focus and clarity rather than gender.

In her remarks, FIDA Chairperson in Osun State, Mrs. Oluwadamilola Olabiyi, said the training aimed to equip members with the skills needed for effective branch administration and alignment with FIDA’s national objectives.

She described leadership as a responsibility rooted in service, accountability, integrity, and teamwork, noting that the programme would strengthen both internal collaboration and public engagement.

Addressing financial governance, FIDA Nigeria’s Financial Secretary, Mrs. Phenomena Nneji, emphasised transparency and accountability as central to the organisation’s financial management. She said proper budgeting, unity among executives, and diligence in financial decisions are necessary for sustainability and long-term impact.

Similarly, Chairperson of FIDA Ikeja Branch, Mrs. Nnena Eze, said the leadership training is conducted annually across Nigeria’s geo-political zones to ensure branch leaders possess the values, skills, and discipline required to uphold FIDA’s mandate.

She added that the programme also prepares members for leadership roles beyond the organisation, including in governance and public service.