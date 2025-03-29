FIDA Strengthens Collaboration To Promote Justice For Women, Children

Share

FIDA Nigeria-Abuja Branch has intensified its advocacy efforts to promote greater access to justice for women, children, and vulnerable groups.

In line with this, the branch, led by its Chairperson, Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko, paid a visit to the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Beatrice Jedy-Agba, to strengthen collaboration.

During the visit, which took place in Abuja, Onyenucheya-Uko presented FIDA Abuja’s ongoing initiatives aimed at advancing justice, including the establishment of student chapters, training of community paralegals, and the production of legal materials for the prevention of gender-based violence (GBV).

She emphasized the importance of continued collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice, which plays a crucial role in expanding access to justice across Nigeria.

The Chairperson also expressed gratitude for the Ministry’s support, including the provision of office space for FIDA Abuja and a venue for the branch’s monthly meetings.

As part of its advocacy efforts, the delegation made several key requests.

They sought the issuance of a fiat enabling FIDA to prosecute gender-based violence (GBV) cases to expedite justice delivery.

They also called for stronger collaboration with the Department of Public Prosecution and the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Unit to improve access to justice for victims and survivors.

The delegation requested approval for the continued use of the Ministry’s auditorium for FIDA’s monthly meetings and training sessions, as well as an additional office or conference room for the branch.

They further urged the Ministry to encourage more female State Counsel to register as FIDA members, with a special appeal to the Solicitor-General to renew her membership as a motivation for others.

The delegation also sought to enhance collaborative initiatives and training between FIDA and the Ministry to strengthen the branch’s capacity.

They proposed joint initiatives to train judicial officers, law enforcement agencies, and stakeholders on gender-sensitive approaches to justice delivery.

In response, Jedy-Agba commended FIDA for its continuous efforts in advocating for the rights of women, children, and vulnerable groups. She reaffirmed that gender-related issues remain central to the mandate of the Attorney General of the Federation and acknowledged FIDA’s significant contributions. She clarified that fiats are granted to individuals rather than organizations and advised FIDA to apply to the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation for consideration on a case-by-case basis.

Regarding the use of the Ministry’s auditorium, she assured the delegation that applications from FIDA would be approved monthly, subject to availability.

She also pledged to consider the request for additional office space, approving the shared use of the conference room upon request to the Director of General Administration.

Jedy-Agba further encouraged all female Directorate-level lawyers present at the meeting, as well as female State Counsel in the Ministry, to join FIDA.

She pledged to renew her own membership as a gesture of support and motivation.

Additionally, she instructed relevant departments within the Ministry to collaborate with FIDA on its programs and initiatives.

She also directed that FIDA, as a key stakeholder, be included in the ongoing project to review the Child Rights Act.

