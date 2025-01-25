FIDA Harps On Media Collaboration To Deliver Mandate

Share

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Abuja has emphasized the importance of collaboration with the media in delivering its mandate.

Chioma Onyenucheya- Uko, FIDA FCT chairperson, made this known at a Media Parley held on Saturday in Abuja.

According to her, partnering with the media will facilitate the dissemination of information on women’s rights and empower the organization to better serve its constituents.

The chairperson noted that FIDA’s mandate includes promoting and protecting the rights of women and children, providing legal aid, and advocating for policy reforms.

“By working together with the media, FIDA aims to amplify its impact and create a more just and equitable society for all, and we can’t do this work without the media.”

She stressed that this collaboration is important as it enlightens the people and gives the necessary visibility to keep people informed.

“Women and children face all forms of harmful practices on a daily basis. FIDA as a platform lends our professional knowledge to serve women and children as a way of giving back to society.

According to the chairperson, part of the reason for the meeting is to ensure that the media put the right information out there for the public while pledging that FIDA will always be available to give legal perspective to all stories when called upon.

As part of the activities to hit the ground running, the chairperson informs that an election will be conducted in February to fill up three vacant positions and lots of workshops and training will be happening within her tenure.

Representatives of media houses present at the parley unanimously pledged their support and readiness to work with FIDA, urging the executive to be conscious of timeliness and easy accessibility to resource persons as these are the major guides in news reporting.

