FIDA Calls On Stakeholders To Intensify Efforts To Eliminate Child Labour

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Abuja Branch, has renewed its call for stakeholders to intensify efforts toward the eradication of child labour in the country.

Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko, Chairperson of FIDA Nigeria, Abuja Branch, made the appeal in Abuja in commemoration of the 2025 World Day Against Child Labour. She emphasized the need for collective action to protect children from exploitation.

“On this World Day Against Child Labour, FIDA Nigeria – Abuja Branch joins the global community in reaffirming our unwavering commitment to ending all forms of child labour. The 2025 theme, ‘Progress is clear, but there’s more to do: Let’s speed up efforts!’ highlights the urgent need to build on progress made while accelerating actions to eliminate child labour in all its forms,” she said.

Onyenucheya-Uko lamented that despite the existence of legal frameworks such as the Child Rights Act (2003) and the Labour Act, exploitative child labour continues to persist in Nigeria, manifesting in street hawking, domestic servitude, and other harmful practices.

She cited a recent case involving a 14-year-old girl allegedly trafficked from an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Sokoto to Abuja for domestic servitude by one Mrs. Fauziya, the wife of a serving judge, as a grave example of the ongoing violation of children’s rights and dignity.

“Significantly, June 12 also marks Nigeria’s Democracy Day, making it a powerful reminder that democracy is not only about governance, but also about protecting the rights and welfare of all citizens—especially our vulnerable children,” she noted. “A truly democratic Nigeria must ensure education, safety, and equal opportunity for every child. Child labour not only robs children of their future but also undermines the principles of justice, equity, and human rights on which democracy is built.”

FIDA Nigeria, Abuja Branch, therefore urged government authorities, civil society, the media, and local communities to scale up their efforts in eliminating child labour. The organization called for strict enforcement of child protection laws, prosecution of offenders, expansion of access to quality education, and increased investment in family economic empowerment to break the cycle of poverty that fuels child labour.

“Every child deserves a safe, dignified childhood and the opportunity to thrive. On this day of reflection and recommitment, let us act decisively to protect our children—because the future of our democracy depends on them,” Onyenucheya-Uko concluded.

