FIDA Backs Women Representation In NASS, Political Arena

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, with support from the UNWOMEN Nigeria and funding from the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) has launched a significant new initiative aimed at engaging Nigerian Citizens at the State and Community levels.

The collaboration was aimed at building consensus and aggregating demands on the passage of the Reserved Seats for Women Bill which is presently being considered by Joint Constitutional Reform Committees of the National Assembly.

This initiative, launched under the auspices of the Advancing Women’s Inclusion and Representation in Leadership and Political Processes in Nigeria project, will be implemented across nine States of the Federation namely:

Anambra, Enugu (South East), Edo (South South), Oyo (South West), Kogi (North Central), Adamawa (North East), Sokoto, Kano and Jigawa (North West) Mrs. Eliana Martins, Country Vice President of FIDA Nigeria in a Statement obtained by New Telegraph in Ibadan, informs Nigerians that this initiative aims to drive conversations on inclusivity of gender quota specifically campaigns and advocacy on Reservation of Special Seats for Women at the Nigerian Parliament (Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly).

