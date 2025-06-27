FIDA Advocates Advanced Inclusion, Representation In Nigeria’s Leadership, Political Space

The primordial belief among Africans generally is that women are supposed to bear children for the family, and spend most of their time in the kitchen, preparing food for the husband and the children as well as engage meaningfully with domestic chores and home keeping.

Except among the African elites, many husbands do not allow their wives to pursue any career or profession that will not allow them to perform their duties at home.

Westernisation and effect of civilisation have, however, changed this African worldview, such that many educated women and others not well lettered now get themselves engaged in careers and professions as well as other profitable economic ventures in which they compete favourably with men.

This include involvement in politics and business pursuits. Compared to other Western nations like the United States of America, however, the ratio of women participation in politics and public offices is still abysmally low in Nigeria. Women want 35% inclusion in leadership and political offices.

Statistics

In the United States of America (USA)’s 119th Congress, there are 155 women, with 26 serving in the Senate and 129 in the House of Representatives.

This represents 28% of the total 541 voting and nonvoting members of Congress. In the case of Nigeria, it is on record that the National Assembly established under section four of the Nigerian Constitution, comprises a 109-member Senate and a 360-member House of Representatives.

Currently, there are only 20 women out of a total of 469 members in the National Assembly. This include four women in the Senate and 16 women in the House of Representatives. This represents approximately 4.2% of the total membership.

Coming to the state level, taking Oyo as an example, in the 10th Oyo State House of Assembly, there are only two women representatives. The Assembly is composed of 32 members, with 30 men and two women.

Compare with the number and ratio of women in the USA Congress, and Nigeria’s National Assembly, it is clear that more women have representative capacity in the former than in the latter.

This uneven scenario had been a case for worry by many women organisations who believe that women should be accorded more representation in public offices, particularly in politics. After all, to many of them, “what a man can do, a woman can do, even, better.

Concerns

This is the case for deliberation among women lawyers under the aegis of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA, Nigeria). In French, FIDA translates to Fédération Internationale des Femmes Avocates.

To this end, female lawyers in Oyo State recently converged on the Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, to advocate for the promotion of the Reserved Seats Bill and advancing women’s political inclusion.

Essentially, they craved for advancing female inclusion and representation in leadership and political processes in Nigeria.

FIDA brought together stakeholders from the political, legal, traditional, and civil society fields as part of a national project, titled: “Advancing Women’s Inclusion and Representation in Leadership and Political Processes in Nigeria.”

It was organised in collaboration with UN Women, and funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), with support from the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) and the Women’s Political Participation Technical Working Group.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Hon. (Mrs) Olufunke Comforter Olajide, Chairperson of the Oyo State House Committee on Women Affairs and Community Development; Hon. (Mrs) Bisi Oluranti Michael, representing Ogbomoso North; Baale of Ekotedo, Dr Taiwo Ayorinde; Mr Ibrahim Lawal, Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan Branch; Mr Musibau Adetunbi (SAN); and Mrs Airat Omowunmi, Vice President of FOMWAN.

Call for decisive action

Speaking on the occasion on behalf of FIDA Nigeria Country Vice/National President, Mrs Eliana Martins, the Oyo State Branch Chairperson, Barrister (Mrs) Ademubowale Mercy Adelabu, under scored the strategic relevance of the bill, which is projected to boost the under-representation of women in political offices.

According to her, “This activity is being implemented across nine focal states, including Oyo, and is aimed at building consensus and consolidating memoranda for presentation to the Constitutional Reform Committee during zonal public hearings.”

Describing the Reserved Seats Bill as a transformative legislative proposal, Adelabu noted that it is designed to create additional legislative seats exclusively for women at both the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly levels.

The bill passed its second reading in the House of Representatives in July 2024.

Nigeria ranks

“Nigeria ranks 178 out of 182 countries in female parliamentary representation. We are not asking for charity, but for equity,” she stated, adding, “This temporary yet strategic measure will fast-track inclusive governance and ensure women are no longer sidelined in leadership.”

She called on lawmakers and the wider society to act decisively, saying: “Let us not miss this opportunity to correct decades of exclusion. Let us build a political culture where women do not have to ask for permission to lead. The time is now.”

35% slot

In his presentation, Mr Abu Ayuba, Project Team Lead for FIDA Nigeria, lamented the declining political space for women, noting, “Nigeria’s democratic experience has failed to expand opportunities for women’s participation. In fact, there has been a reduction in elective positions for women, despite their making up nearly 50% of the population.’’

He described the National Assembly’s rejection of five gender bills on March 1, 2022, as a major setback, saying: “That vote reflected the systemic barriers women face in accessing political power.”

Ayuba also highlighted political violence as a critical barrier to women’s participation in elections, while urging political parties to adopt internal reforms and commit to a minimum of 35% candidacy slots for women, warning that “the Reserved Seats Bill alone will not suffice.

Parties must deliberately field and support female candidates. “Without party-level reforms, the Reserved Seats Bill alone will not be sufficient. Parties must intentionally support and field women as viable candidates.”

Ayuba further underscored the international best practices Nigeria could emulate, saying, “Burundi reserves 30% of seats, Djibouti 25%, Tanzania 30%, and Uganda allocates 117 seats specifically for women.

If they can do it, what is Nigeria waiting for?” On the specifics of the bill, he added, “The Reserved Seats Bill proposes one additional Senate and House of Representatives seat per state and the FCT, making 74 new federal seats for women.

It also recommends three exclusive seats per state at the State Assembly level, totalling 108. These measures are to be reviewed after 16 years.”

Political class

Also contributing was Hon. (Mrs) Olufunke Comforter Olajide, member representing Ibadan North I and Chairperson of the Oyo State House Committee on Women Affairs and Community Development, who lamented the stark gender disparity in Nigeria’s legislative houses.

She said, “We account for a significant percentage of the electorate, yet we remain grossly underrepresented. Only four women currently serve in the Senate, 16 in the House of Representatives, and just two out of 32 lawmakers here in Oyo State are women.”

She praised Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, for advancing gender inclusion through appointments such as a female Secretary to the State Government and women Commissioners in critical sectors.

She also commended the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, for promoting women’s participation in legislative processes.

According to her, “This is not about creating competition with men. It is about empowering women to meet the demands of leadership. We must institutionalise women’s political inclusion through legal mechanisms like the Reserved Seats Bill.

We have the competence and capacity, it is time the law caught up.” She urged her fellow lawmakers and political leaders across Nigeria to back the bill, stressing, “If we truly want a democracy that works for everyone, then women must have a seat at every table where decisions are made.”

Time to act

Hon. (Mrs) Bisi Oluranti Michael, representing Ogbomoso North, also backed the bill and acknowledged the wide-scale sensitisation efforts being undertaken.

She said, “Despite being half of the population, women hold only four per cent of elected positions. This imbalance cannot continue. Now is the time to act,” she stated.

Baale of Ekotedo, Dr. Taiwo Ayorinde, who also attended the programme, called out the cultural bias that inhibit women from voting for or supporting other women. To him, “Politics is a game of numbers.

But many women still mortgage their rights by voting for men instead of standing by each other. Until women rally around women, the power balance will not shift,” he said.

Other views

Mr Ibrahim Lawal, Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan Branch, represented by Mr Ibrahim Ojo Kareem (Secretary), said the bill is rooted in both constitutional legitimacy and global standards.

He said, “The reserved seats will not undermine merit. Rather, it is a legal correction to systemic exclusion,” he said. Mr Musibau Adetunbi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, added, “Temporary special measures like this are globally recognized mechanisms.

They are not permanent quotas; they are transitional tools to ensure access and equity.” On her part, Mrs Airat Omowunmi, Vice President of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), declared total support for the creation of the proposed seats, saying, “Gender justice is non-negotiable in any healthy democracy.