Fickle Fans and ‘Peseiro Out’ Campaign

I ‘m not surprised at the fickle nature of the reactions to Nigeria’s defeat at the hands of Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2023 Af- rica Cup of Nations. Probably a majority of Nigerians expected the hosts boasting star players to go to the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in the Ivorien capital, Abidjan, like a lamb to the slaughter. Yes, the Super Eagles beat them in the group stages, but football is a wonderful game which can be cruel at times. Expected, the knives are out for José Peseiro. The Portuguese suddenly became a bad manager during the final, after his heroics in the group stages, quarter-finals and semi-finals! He has taken a lot of flak for his tactical approach to the tournament, but the same manager gave a Nigeria 2-0 victory over powerhouses Cameroon in the quarterfinals and a 4-2 (penalties) win against South Africa in the semi-finals, it must be remembered. It just happened that things didn’t work out for the Eagles against the Elephants backed by boisterous fans. Peseiro deserves more credit and less criticism for his team’s performance in Africa’s biggest showpiece.

He should be proud of the perfor- mance of his written-off team after making the final. The Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) choice of the former Saudi Arabia and Venezuela manager for the job attracted heavy criticism from the first day. Ironically, the majority of his critics have coached zero games! Some are ex-internationals seeking relevance. It’s a shame that some ex-inter- nationals, among them a known opportunist, have jumped on the bandwagon and are leading the chorus. They want Peseiro sent packing despite applauding his team’s performances earlier in the championship. Although the Eagles disappointed in the final, they deserve praise for their efforts. No shame losing to one of the best teams on the continent. The Elephants boast quality players in the likes of Evans N’dicka (Roma), Odilon Kossonou (Bayer Leverkusen), Wilfried Singo (Monaco), Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund), Simon Adingra (Brighton) and Jonathan Bamba (Celta Vigo). There’s the highly experienced Franck Kessié, Jean-Michael Seri and Serge Aurier in their fold.

I reject calls for Peseiro to be sacked because of the outcome of the AFCON final. If the NFF believes he’s not good enough to win trophies for Nigeria, yes, they can engage the services of a world-class manager many Nigerians want. Jose Mourinho is on the market and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp will soon be free after all. In my opinion, Peseiro deserves to retain his post because he proved his critics wrong at the tournament. The NFF can help him succeed by improving the standard of the domestic league to enable him to arrive at the next tournament with a squad made up of at least three home boys commanding starting roles. We have been forced to rely on players born and developed in Europe because the mediocrity called professional league in the country.

But the Federation can improve the situation by making the domestic league attractive like the South African Premier League and Egyptian Premier League which attract foreign players, including Nigerians. Egypt went to Cote d’Ivoire with at least 17 players plying their trade at home. The majority of the South Africa squad were domestic league players. Some people are quick to point out that the Nigerian league produced the likes of Stephen Keshi, Austin Eguavoen, Samson Siasia, Taribo West, Peter Rufai, Uche Okechukwu, Ben Iroha, Dan Amokachi, Nwankwo Kanu, among others. But where are clubs such as Iwuanyanwu Nationale, BCC Lions, Stationery Stores, Calabar Rovers, Julius Berger, Udoji United, Sharks, Leventis United, Concord, Ranchers Bees and Raccah Rovers that gave the players the platforms to develop into stars? Are clubs such as Shooting Stars, Rangers, Bendel Insurance, Enyimba, Lobi Stars, Kano Pillars and Lobi Stars still the giants they were in the glory days of the domestic league? It’s unfortunate that Peseiro’s 3-4-2-1 formation didn’t work out against Cote d’Ivoire as his same tactic did against Cameroon.

However, let’s applaud the coach and his players for their effort. This is a country where thieving politicians and their collaborators have impoverished millions. Corruption is responsible for poverty, hunger, inflation, poor educational standards, and collapsed public infrastructure in the country. Bad policies, mediocrity, greed, ethnicity and cronyism have destroyed the foundation laid by the British in the sports sector. Back to Peseiro, I think the European has contributed more to national development than the so- called present generation of leaders. Didier Deschamps won the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championship with France as a player; and 2018 World Cup as a coach. He guided the team to finish in second place at Qatar 2022, and was not sacked for losing to Lionel Messi’s Argentina. France are favourites to win the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. lAbu writes from Lagos