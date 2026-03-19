FIBA WWCQ: D’Tigress Star Makes All-Star Team

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, may have endured a challenging outing at the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament in France, but there was still a bright moment for the team as Victoria Macaulay secured a place in the competition’s All-Star Team.

Macaulay stood out with a series of impressive performances during the tournament, establishing herself as one of Nigeria’s most reliable players at both ends of the court.

Despite the team’s struggles, which saw D’Tigress record three defeats in their five matches, the experienced forward consistently delivered strong displays.

Her scoring ability, dominance on the boards and solid defensive contributions made her one of the standout performers in the tournament.

Her selection in the All-Star Team represents a significant individual achievement and a positive takeaway for the Nigerian side, whose campaign fell short of expectations.

D’Tigress will now shift focus to rebuilding and preparing for upcoming international competitions, with Macaulay’s impressive form providing encouragement for the team’s future.