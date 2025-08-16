FIBA Men’s Afrobasket: Nigeria Beat Defending Champions, Tunisia, Through To Q’finals

…as Kida hails players

NBA star Josh Okogie’s monster 33 buckets helped propel Nigeria into an 87-66 points win over reigning champions Tunisia to qualify for the quarter finals of the Afrobasket 2025 in Angola.

The Nigerian D’Tigers looked unstoppable all through the four quarters on Friday to nick their 2nd group B win in Africa’s elite men’s basketball tournament.

The D’Tigers set the tone early in the first quarter, outscoring their opponents 29-16 points, to finish the half on 48-33.

The cruise continued in the second half with Nigeria edging the third quarter 20-14 before both teams tied on 19 points apiece in the 4th period to hand Nigeria an unassailable passage into the quarters with a game to spare.

The President of the Nigeria basketball Federation, Musa Kida, has showered praises on the boys for putting up a good performance.

Kida says beating the defending champions is not easy as he urged the boys to remain focused in the final stages of the tournament.

With Nigeria leading the standings on four points from two games, D’Tigers are expected to give more minutes to the bench in their last group game against Cameroon on Sunday August 17.

The matchup tips off at 5:30pm Nigerian time.